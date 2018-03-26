By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure is in control today with tons of sunshine expected. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 40s.

Tonight’s another clear and cold one. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s by daybreak.

Tomorrow will feature morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon, but we’ll remain dry. As for temps, they’ll return to the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees by day’s end.

It’s on Wednesday where we’ll see our next chance of showers, but don’t expect a washout. Highs that day will be in the low 50s or so.