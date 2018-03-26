CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police say punched and then taunted a 5-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday afternoon aboard a southbound G train.

Police said the boy was riding the subway in Cobble Hill with his mother. The train was approaching the Bergen Street station when police said out of nowhere, a man punched the boy in the face.

That’s when police said he taunted the little boy and then got off the train and fled the station.

“Sometimes crazy people do crazy things,” said subway rider Matt Still. “It could happen anywhere at any time.

“That sounds crazy,” said subway rider Chad Slawner. “I take the subway every day, it’s my subway for commuting, and I can’t believe something like that would happen.”

The boy suffered bruising and swelling on the left side of his face and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ramon Thomas. They said Thomas was previously charged with jumping a subway turnstile within the last year, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Investigators say he is 6′ tall, 180 pounds and was seen wearing an olive-colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, beige cargo pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-tips (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-pista (74682), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (crimes) then enter tip577.

