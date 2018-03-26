NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fire on an Ed Norton film set which took the life of a veteran FDNY firefighter last week has also forced residents in neighboring buildings to vacate while demolition work begins, and it appears thieves have seized on the opportunity to prey on empty apartments.

Police say an 83-year-old man reported his apartment in the 771 St. Nicholas Ave. building was burglarized and $16,500 worth of jewelry, cash and fur clothing were taken. A 66-year-old woman living the same building reported she had $9,800 worth of jewelry and cash taken from her apartment.

The victims live next to the building where the crew of Ed Norton’s film “Motherless Brooklyn” film had been shooting Thursday night when people noticed smoke coming from the lower levels.

During the fire, FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson somehow became separated from his team and died early Friday morning while battling the blaze.

It is still unclear what caused the fire. The building is being demolished so investigators can get a closer look at the basement, where the flames are believed to have started.