CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:FDNY, Harlem, Local TV, Michael Davidson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fire on an Ed Norton film set which took the life of a veteran FDNY firefighter last week has also forced residents in neighboring buildings to vacate while demolition work begins, and it appears thieves have seized on the opportunity to prey on empty apartments.

Police say an 83-year-old man reported his apartment in the 771 St. Nicholas Ave. building was burglarized and $16,500 worth of jewelry, cash and fur clothing were taken. A 66-year-old woman living the same building reported she had $9,800 worth of jewelry and cash taken from her apartment.

The victims live next to the building where the crew of Ed Norton’s film “Motherless Brooklyn” film had been shooting Thursday night when people noticed smoke coming from the lower levels.

During the fire, FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson somehow became separated from his team and died early Friday morning while battling the blaze.

It is still unclear what caused the fire. The building is being demolished so investigators can get a closer look at the basement, where the flames are believed to have started.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch