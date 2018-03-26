CBS 2(credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man riding a skateboard was rushed to the hospital after police say a bicyclist drew a knife and stabbed him during an apparent road rage scuffle on Manhattan’s East Side Monday night.

Witnesses say the bicyclist rode into the skateboarder near the corner of Lexington Avenue and 47th Street just after 8:30 pm.

The 20-year-old victim picked up his board and motioned to hit the bicyclist, but instead police say the bicyclist drew a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the left thigh before taking off.

The skateboarder was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’re looking for a man between the ages of 35 and 50 who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black hat, and a helmet.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

