NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man riding a skateboard was rushed to the hospital after police say a bicyclist drew a knife and stabbed him during an apparent road rage scuffle on Manhattan’s East Side Monday night.

Witnesses say the bicyclist rode into the skateboarder near the corner of Lexington Avenue and 47th Street just after 8:30 pm.

The 20-year-old victim picked up his board and motioned to hit the bicyclist, but instead police say the bicyclist drew a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the left thigh before taking off.

The skateboarder was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’re looking for a man between the ages of 35 and 50 who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black hat, and a helmet.

