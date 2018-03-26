FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Fairfield are warning residents to be on alert for aggressive hawks.

A woman was attacked in her backyard last week in one of a series of hawk attacks in the same neighborhood going back several years, according to police.

Police say they all involve the birds swooping down on a single person from behind and targeting their head.

“We recommend that if you’re going outside with small pets or children, and you see a hawk, we recommend you bring the children or small pets inside so that they don’t get attacked,” said Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras.

There haven’t been any serious injuries.

State wildlife officials now plan to remove any aggressive hawks.