UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman walking in the area of 36th Street and New York Avenue was stabbed at around 6 a.m. on Monday, police said. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced early in the afternoon that a person of interest in the case had been detained.

A person of interest in connection with the apparent stabbing death of a female at 3612 New York Avenue in Union City has been detained by the Prosecutor's Homicide Unit and Union City Police Department. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) March 26, 2018

Earlier, officer searched the scene for evidence, but police did not release any other details.

The Hudson County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.