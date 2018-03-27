Good Morning!

You’ll need the big coat if you’re up early walking the family dog or turtle or cat.

Temps start off at the freezing mark (32°) in NYC but travel just outside into the ‘burbs, and you will have widespread 20s.

Temps will warm nicely by afternoon topping off around 50°. The winds shift to SW and we are a little bit milder each day this week.

We can also expect soe clouds & showers to rear their faces midweek.

The 60s are likely by Thursday & Friday, and the Easter Sunday is looking nice for now!

– G