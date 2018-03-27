CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Astoria, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who was hit by a car seven months ago while riding his bicycle in Queens died of his injuries last week.

Now, his brothers are fighting for justice and calling on the NYPD to arrest someone.

Michael Anderson shared hugs with loved ones outside his twin brother’s funeral, wiping away tears and coming to terms they won’t be celebrating their birthday today in a few weeks.

“We turned 50 together, but I can’t turn 60 with my brother. And I am hurting, man,” he said.

In August, Lorenzo Anderson’s family said he was hit by a car while riding his bike near the corner of 36th Avenue and 12th Street in Astoria, Queens. Seven months of fighting for his life in the hospital and several ups and downs while bed-ridden in a nursing home, came to an end last week.

“It was sad what happened,” said Michael. “Someone hit him and then just jumped out the car and ran.”

“My brother shouldn’t have lost his life for that,” brother Hopton Anderson added.

His brothers say Lorenzo was on his way home from work when he was hit by a white Mercedes Benz. It’s believed the person driving the car was filming some sort of music video and ran from the scene.

“You hit someone, you stay, you fill out paperwork. Guess what, it’s an accident. If  you take off, it tells me something was wrong,” said brother Edgar Anderson.

The family told CBS2 authorities questioned a passenger who was left in the car. Police said they caught the alleged driver but he was not prosecuted, since there wasn’t enough evidence.

“I just want justice. Whoever did it to come forward, and the police should do a little bit more investigating on it,” Hopton said.

They know justice won’t bring back their brother, but it will stop the driver from harming another.

The family said it’s seeking help from Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

