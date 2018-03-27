CBS 2A taxi crashed into a bus stop after apparently being struck by a bus on May 12, 2015. (credit: Diane Macedo/CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
Filed Under:Loyola Chicago, NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Loyola-Chicago’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.

Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says that within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution’s top seller of all time.

The bobblehead depicts Sister Jean wearing a black Loyola warmup jacket and a scarf. Her shoes even have ‘Sister’ and ‘Jean’ on the back of them.

The Ramblers on Saturday will face Michigan in the national semifinals, and a win would put them in the championship game for the first time since the 1963 team won the title.

