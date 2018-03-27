CBS 2Dominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning […]
WCBS 880Dominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most […]
1010 WINSDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the […]
WFANDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none […]
WLNYDominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail […]
Bird's Ankle Surgery To Test Bombers' Depth, But Club Has More Than Enough Solid Infielders
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Greg Bird expected to miss up to two months of the season due to ankle surgery, the Yankees are going to have to figure out how to get at least something serviceable out of the first base position.

The Bombers are expected to be an offensive juggernaut this season, what with slugging outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, catcher Gary Sanchez and impressive shortstop Didi Gregorius making up the heart of the lineup. Bird, too, figured to be a big player in the Yankees’ plans, before yet another injury messed with his standing with the club.

So who will hold down the fort until Bird returns?

Neil Walker

Yankees second baseman Neil Walker fields a ground ball during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on March 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Yankees in all likelihood will employ a platoon of veteran Neil Walker and youngster Tyler Austin, at least initially.

Walker, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract a few weeks ago, is first and foremost a second baseman, but has the versatility to play both corner infield positions. Expect to see him in the lineup in some capacity on Thursday, when the Yankees open the regular season in Toronto. Heading into his 10th season, Walker, 32, is a career .272 hitter with 130 home runs and 522 RBIs.

If Walker does play first, it’s a good bet youngster Tyler Wade or veteran Ronald Torreyes, last year’s super sub, will start at second.

MOREAP: Yankees On Track To Open Season With Baseball’s 7th Highest Payroll

Austin remains one of the Yankees’ better prospects, but if not for a situation such as this he’d have a hard time playing with any regularity. He was recalled from Triple-A after it became clear Bird would miss some time.

“It’s not the way that you want to do it, but I’m definitely excited for the opportunity and to get a chance to play,” Austin said. “Just being on this team is special, so I’m excited.”

Austin hit .222. with four homers and six RBIs in 20 spring training games before being demoted. In 51 games over his two major league seasons, the 26-year-old slugger is hitting .236 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

In addition, expect the Yankees to monitor the free agent market as teams finalize their rosters by the end of the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch