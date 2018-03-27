BROOKLYN (CBSNewYork) — Police are seeking to identify a man they say was shown on video making the sign of the cross and saying a prayer before smashing a Brooklyn fashion store window with a brick and making off with 18 pieces of clothing.

The incident reportedly happened on March 22 in at 5 a.m. along Avenue U at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing.

The video shows a man wearing black and white gloves, gray sneakers and black baseball cap, jacket and jeans approach the front of the store. He then looks up and touches his head, chest and lips in the traditional Christian gesture.

A second video shows the man pick up a brick, look in either direction, and then throw it twice at the store’s glass door.

“I never saw that before. I guess he was praying not to get caught? That’s all I could think,” Gravesend resident Heidi Thomson told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“I just think that he was protecting himself, he thinks, by doing that,” said one man.

“Praying that he could get in there and get out quick without anybody seeing him,” a woman added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.