BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police wants your help solving a murder mystery in Baldwin.

They’re trying to find out who killed 52-year-old Juan Marmol.

Marmol was found inside his home on Miller Place on Friday, March 2.

He had injuries to his head an upper body, police said.

He was rushed to South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside but died from his injuries five days later.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All calss remain anonymous and you can get up to a $5,000 reward.