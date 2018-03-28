CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:College Basketball, Fan Essentials, March Madness, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Final Four is upon us, and as usual we have several potentially intriguing options for national championship games. There’s the possibility of the Cinderella of the ball crashing the party against either of the blue bloods (Kansas or Villanova).

We could see Michigan, seeking to end the season on one of the hottest runs in recent memory, against a Jayhawks team looking to recapture magic from 10 years ago, in the same arena they last won a title.

Or, we could see the Wolverines attempt to stop Jay Wright and Villanova from capping one of the most successful three-year spans ever with a second national title.

As intriguing as all of those match-ups are, we still have to wait several days before we find out which one we’ll get. So, in the mean time, we’re resorting to one of the most tried-and-true debate topics in sports: best all-time match-up. Basically, if you could pick any two teams in the history of college basketball, to play one game against each other with the national title on the line, which two teams would it be?

While you ponder your answer and debate among friends, we caught up with CBS Sports Network college basketball analysts Brendan Haywood, Wally Szczerbiak, Gary Parrish and Jon Rothstein and posed the same question to them. Check out the video above to hear their answers!

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch