CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Fashion, FOMO, Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With social media driving up the demand for some of the most simple clothing items, the “fear of missing out” effect has thousands joining wait lists for everything from sweat pants to t-shirts.

In one case it was the perfect plain white T, but women’s clothing company Ayr found one that hit the mark, reports CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

“The waiting list was 3,000 people by the time we launched,” said Maggie Winter, co-founder of Ayr.

That’s 3,000 people willing to wait for a $65 Peruvian cotton, back seamed, cap sleeve shirt.

“It’s a combination of the fit and the fabric and the details that makes it all work together,” said Winter, noting the online buzz was a transformative game changer for her retail business.

Social media was where customer Victoria Dresch found inspiration to join the wait for her chance to buy.

“Truthfully (it’s) the Instagram,” said Dresch “The Instagram branding of the company is amazing.”

Then there’s the case of the men’s $95 leisure pants.

“I didn’t expect the demand to be as high as it was as quickly as it was,” said Zach Goldstein, founder of Public Rec which makes the pants.

“We offer them in a waist and length size so they fit better and that’s really never been done for a pair of sweat pants,” said Goldstein.

The result? A wait list of 1,200 people.

“Mens fashion right now has some of the biggest wait list ever,” said Sarah Spellings, a writer for The Cut, who is seeing the “fear of missing out” impulse driving the wait list phenomenon.

“It’s that social media FOMO when you really get invested in buying something, and then seeing it isn’t available,” said Spellings.

French label Sézane claimed 30,000 were waitlisted for a $110 cardigan.

A pair of $50 dollar womens pants from popular brand Everlane boasted thousands on a wait list, as did denim company The Reformation for a pair of jeans.

“It does have a psychological effect on the shoppers to feel like these pants are the ones that got away,” said Spellings. “If they’re everywhere on social media, you’re more likely to try them.”

Major sneaker brands and clothing company’s like Supreme are infamous for their “drops,” when styles first become available and generating long lines on the street, but at least in those cases shoppers can get their items right then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch