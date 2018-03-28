NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The nation’s 10th largest prize in lottery history is up for grabs Friday, as the Mega Millions estimated jackpot climbs to $502 million.

The $502 million is the annuity option, where a sole winner is paid over 29 years. A winner opting for the cash prize would take home $301 million, minus state and federal taxes.

The chances of winning are 302.5 million to one.

No one has one the Mega Millions jackpot since January.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)