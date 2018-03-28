CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released surveillance video of a brazen suspected burglar caught on camera as he tries to pry open a front door.

murrayhillsuspect Video: Brazen Burglary Suspect Tries To Pry Open Front Door Of Murray Hill Building

(credit: NYPD)

The bold attempt happened outside on a Manhattan street in Murray Hill at around 3:30 a.m. March 10th.

Video shows the man using some kind of tool to open the front door of a home on East 36th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The suspect finally gave up when the homeowner realized what was happening and banged on one of his windows, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, you can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74762). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

