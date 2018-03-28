NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner escaped custody at JFK Airport, slipping away from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday night.

According to Port Authority officials, it was around 8:30 p.m. when the prisoner arrived on a plane at JFK and was supposed to be put on a connecting flight at Terminal 4, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The prisoner was in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, when he somehow managed to get away from the officers, Burrell reported.

Law enforcement officials say they have him on surveillance camera getting into a cab outside the terminal and then taking off.

At this point, officials say there is no threat to the airport, but it is not clear where the prisoner may have taken off to.

CBS2 has reached out to U.S. Customers and Border Protection, the lead agency in the investigation, and so far they have not returned a request for comment.