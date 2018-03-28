WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway in West Nyack after police say a teacher’s aide was found with a loaded gun on school grounds.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Jesse J. Kaplan School on Parrott Road. It is a Rockland BOCES school for developmentally challenged students.

Clarkstown Police said they got a call around 9 a.m. saying the gun was inside the teacher’s aide’s handbag, which was in a closet. Authorities said the gun was never taken out the bag.

Police said the school resource officer secured the weapon “and ensured there were no further concerns for student’s safety.”

“The principal and the SRO were able to secure the firearm and deem it safe,” said Clarkstown Police Public Information Officer Peter Walker.

“The teacher’s aide does have a valid firearms license” in New York and Pennsylvania, Walker said.