Attention Spring Breakers! Whether you’re in need of waterproof speakers, the perfect pool floaty or an essential hangover kit, here are five holiday must-haves that won’t break the bank.

WONDERBOOM Speaker



Don’t forget to bring your speaker to the beach this spring break! There are plenty of portable and waterproof options for the beachgoer, including the new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM. This pint-sized Bluetooth speaker not only blasts big 360º sound but it floats and has a travel-ready hanging loop on top. Don’t worry about having to recharge it during the day because the battery lasts for 10 hours and has up to 100-feet of wireless Bluetooth range. You’ll be able to spot it from a distance too thanks its fun colored exterior – choose between fun colors and patterns like Unicorn, Raspberry, and Patches. The best part? This sleek gadget costs less than $100.

Jane of the Jungle Swimwear

It wouldn’t be spring break without sporting the perfect swimwear. Pack your suitcase with fun and vibrant patterns like the Jane of the Jungle two-piece from online hotspot Show Me Your Mumu. Whether you’re looking for a string bikini to show off your tan or something with a bit more support, this fun banana leaf print comes in a variety of styles (including a Amalfi Belted One Piece). Need something to shade you from the sun? Opt for the Allison Sarong in Jane of the Jungle Pebble and rock that island look all day long. Trust us, this line is definitely #Instagramworthy.

PARA’KITO Party Edition

Heading somewhere tropical over the break? If you’re in need of bug repellent don’t opt for the usual spray bottle. Keep it chic with PARA’KITO’s natural and wearable mosquito repellent wristband. Their new Party Edition comes in four designs named after iconic cities such as Miami, Manila, Berlin, and Las Vegas. These fashionable Lycra bands come in sleek black, white, gold, silver, as well as various patterns (think pineapples and palm trees) so nobody will ever know it’s anything but a fun accessory. They’re filled with 7 all-essential oils like Citronella, Rosemary, and Geranium, offering a pleasant smell with up to 15 days of continuous protection. Each one will cost you less than $20, which means you can spend the rest of your money exploring your new surroundings – without having to worry about getting bitten by bugs!

Fun & Foodie Inflatable Floats

Get noticed on your week-long vacation with an inflatable floaty not to be missed. Whether you choose a bright yellow emoji beach ball or an oversized unicorn, there are plenty of options when it comes to finding the perfect water accessory. Throw the ultimate pool party with a Rainbow Pool Float from Urban Outfitters (pots of gold at the end of rainbow included!) – it also comes with 6 floating cup holders for you and your drinking buddies. Foodies can hop onto a Giant Pretzel, Pizza Slice, and even a piece of Sizzling Bacon. You can even crown yourself the king or queen of spring break with this Inflatable Crown from ASOS. Just don’t forget Donut Cupholder.

Pinch Provisions Emergency Kits

Don’t leave home without a curated toiletry kit! This year, invest in a party packet that will keep you refreshed and ready to hit up the next soiree. Bounce back after a big night out with Pinch Provisions Hangover Kit ($14, which includes electrolyte tablets, breath freshener, eye mask, pain reliever, a hair tie, and ear plugs.) It even comes in a bright highlighter yellow so you can’t miss it – the “I Regret Nothing” front quote will also put a smile on your face. When it comes time to primp, grab their Pom Pom Minimergency Kit ($18), which comes with 17 beauty essentials like hair spray, earring backs, clear nail polish, dental floss, and a deodorant towelette. Want to keep it sleek? Try out their Skinny Minimergency Kit ($24), a slender, Saffiano-style survival kit that can fit into the smallest of clutches. You’ll find a mirror, tweezers, bobby pins, blotting tissues, and more in this must-have metallic pouch.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.