CBS 2Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYFriends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Christopher Zanetis, Iraq, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A funeral is being held for FDNY Captain Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, who was among seven airmen killed in a military helicopter crash in Iraq on March 17.

The 37-year-old firefighter was first assigned in New York to Engine Company 28, whose members led the procession into Washington Square Park for a ceremony of military honors Thursday.

Zanetis became a fire marshall on the department and took a leave to join the New York Air National Guard, ending up assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing.

Four of the airmen were assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing at the Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York. Besides Zaentis, those killed included:

* Capt. Andreas B. O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches, New York.

* Capt. Christopher T. Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City, New York.

* Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 39, of Commack, New York.

* Staff Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station, New York.

Two were assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida:

* Master Sgt. William R. Posch, 36, of Indialantic, Florida.

* Staff Sgt. Carl P. Enis, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida.

According to the Defense Department, the cause of an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashing in western Iraq remains under investigation.

Officials have said there were no indications the helicopter had been shot down. In their initial statements, officials said the helicopter, which is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, was in transit when it went down near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch