FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey mother who left her sleeping toddler alone in an illegally parked car that was later towed is now facing criminal charges.

Fort Lee police said 46-year-old Yuqing Jiang told them she had gone to her bank Monday to make a deposit before it closed.

Police said she left her sleeping 2-year-old daughter in the parked vehicle, then later returned to find it and her daughter missing.

Jiang called 911 and learned the car was towed to a facility near the bank. Police found the toddler asleep in the back of the towed vehicle, but she said wasn’t in a car seat.

Police said a vehicle that is being towed that is locked would not be searched by the tow operator. They said Jiang was reunited with her daughter.

Jiang is charged with abuse, abandonment, cruelty and neglect of a child. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.

