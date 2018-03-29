NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Beloved Mets icon Rusty Staub has died. He was 73.

CBS2 was told he passed away early Thursday morning.

The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

The former outfielder, designated hitter and first baseman had battled a number of health issues over the years including a recent blood infection that shut down of his kidneys in January. He also had a near fatal heart attack in 2015.

The New York Mets released the following statement Thursday morning:

“The Mets family suffered another loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away in a West Palm Beach Hospital after an illness. He was almost as well known for his philanthropic work as he was for his career as a baseball player, which spanned 23 seasons. There wasn’t a cause he didn’t champion. Rusty helped children, the poor, the elderly and then there was his pride and joy The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund. “A six-time All-Star, he is the only player in major league history to have collected as least 500 hits with four different teams. The entire Mets organization sends its deepest sympathy to his brother, Chuck and sisters Sue Tully and Sally Johnson. He will be missed by everyone.”

Staub made his big league debut with the Houston Colt .45’s only eight days after his 19th birthday in 1963. He played for the Colt .45’s, the Astros, the Expos (two stints), the Mets (two stints), the Tigers, and the Rangers. Staub retired as a career .279/.362/.431 hitter with 292 home runs and 2,716 hits.

A six-time All-Star, Staub received MVP votes in seven different seasons, finishing as high as fifth in the voting. He never did win a World Series ring, however. Staub’s only career postseason appearance came with the 1973 Mets, who lost the World Series to the Athletics in seven games. He spent seven years on the Hall of Fame ballot from 1991-97, but did not receive enough support for induction into Cooperstown.