NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in the Bronx.

The 2-alarm blaze broke out around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Third Avenue and Boston Road in the Morrisania section.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting up from three brick buildings that are connected with a shared basement. Firefighters are concerned that the fire could spread to neighboring buildings.

At least one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

