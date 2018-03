NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Transit President Andy Byford is hosting an online chat Thursday morning with commuters.

He’ll take questions on Twitter for 90 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m. via the #AskNYCT hashtag to @NYCTSubway.

He says it’s important to have regular and direct contact with transit riders. Byford used to hold tweet sessions with riders in Toronto when he ran the city’s transit system.

For more information about Thursday’s chat session, click here.