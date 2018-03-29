NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspect after they say video shows a man with a cane being pushed to the ground and mugged as people walk by on the street.

The surveillance video shows the suspect come up to the 70-year-old man from behind around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue South near East 23rd Street in Kips Bay.

The suspect puts his hand in the victim’s pocket, ordering him to “drop it,” CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Startled, the man with the cane falls to the ground.

The suspect is then seen swooping in, taking the victim’s wallet off the sidewalk. But when the suspect sees other people approaching, police said he helps the victim back on his feet.

That’s when police said the suspect helps himself to $15 from the victim’s wallet before returning it to him and taking off, heading westbound on East 24th Street.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a black knit cap, a gray hooded sweater with red lining, a black jacket and camouflage shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.