NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police chase came to a crashing end when a SUV barreled into a driveway, narrowly missing a home in Rockland County.

New York State police officials say they tried to pull over the driver of a Jeep Liberty around 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-87.

They say the driver refused to stop and crashed in front of a home near South and Tweed boulevards in Nyack. No one was hurt.

Officials say the driver is facing DWI charges.