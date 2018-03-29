CBS 2Friends having meal on backyard deck(credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ramapo High School is using technology to battle another technology that has a tendency to get young people in trouble.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday, students took turns using a texting and driving simulator. The machine is made up of five video screens that create a 360-degree experience for the student behind the wheel. While navigating the virtual roads, the students were receiving text messages from an instructor.

tandd Texting And Driving Simulator Teaches Rockland Students Valuable Lesson

By using a simulator, students at Ramapo High School learned firsthand the dangers of texting and driving. (Photo: CBS2)

All the students that participated learned very quickly what’s its like to drive and text at the same time.

The simulator costs about $30,000 and is at least partially financed by the federal government, as well as by money seized from people involved in criminal activity, Aiello reported.

The students who used the simulator told Aiello they now understand the dangers associated with texting and driving.

