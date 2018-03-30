CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bark, Don Dahler, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dating apps put the power to meet people in the palm of your hand: Swipe right if you’re interested, and left if you’re not.

Now the same idea is helping to pair dogs in desperate need of a home with potentials owners with so-called “dog dating apps.”

CBS2’s Don Dahler found Joey, Jewel and Holden posing for adoption portraits at New York’s Animal Haven.

“The challenges for us is trying to help as many animals as we can,” said Tiffany Lacey, the rescue’s executive director.

The right of social media and a platform connecting strangers has been a big change for helping the dogs.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how big a difference the world of animal welfare,” said Lacey. “As soon as we post a picture people are coming to the shelter to meet the animal. It’s really turned the whole thing on its head.”

Pictures of these pups will join the more than 125,000 posted nationwide on apps like Bark Buddy.

“It behaves just like Tinder except instead of finding a date, you’re finding a dog that can be your best friend,” said Stacie Grissom of Bark, a disrupter in the pet toy and treat industry best known for its Barkbox monthly subscription service.

“We do get to work with our dogs,” Grissom said. “That’s one of the bigger perks.”

Getting animals online with the apps is easy.

“There are thousands of shelters across the country that are uploading their dogs to Pet Finder,” she said. “We are able to pull all of that information in a way that’s fun, and engaging, and not what you would expect.”

Like popular dating apps, dog lovers swipe right to like and left to pass.

“Why would you swipe left on a puppy?” Grissom said.

“When we found Jax’s photo it was instantaneous,” said Rebekah Faria. “He had his ears flapping, he looked like a complete dingus. It was love at first sight.”

Faria’s reaction was not uncommon, nor is finding love at first site through the matching services.

“I believe in that, but it’s the beginning process,” Grissom said. “Just like in human dating, you gotta get to know them.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch