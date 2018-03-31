CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
FAREWELL TO A HERO: Funeral Services Held For Airman From Long Island Killed In Iraq | Watch Live
Filed Under:Christopher Raguso, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A final farewell was held Saturday for a national guardsman from Long Island who was killed in Iraq.

The wake for Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso was held Friday night at the Commack Fire Department.

Raguso, nicknamed “Goose,” died just one day after celebrating his 39th birthday. He was one of 7 airmen killed when their military helicopter crashed in Western Iraq.

The 13-year veteran of the FDNY spent the majority of his career at Engine 249/Ladder 113 in Brooklyn. He was also a special missions flight engineer and a volunteer firefighter in Commack, where he lived with his family.

 

Raguso previously deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, Texas, and the Caribbean for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Commack Fire Commissioner Pat Fazio said he hopes the other fallen soldiers are being recognized in the same way.

“Keep these families, all seven of these families, in your thoughts and prayers not just today but tomorrow and the future,” Fazio said. “Right now they’re surrounded by love and support, and in the days and the months and the years to come, they need to be reminded of it.”

Fazio said Raguso was posthumously promoted to chief of the Commack Fire Department.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is raising money for the Raguso family. The FDNY Foundation also announced they’re be collecting scholarship money for his two young daughters.

If you would like to make a donation, please click here.

Raguso’s funeral will get underway at 11 am at Saint Joseph’s Church in Kings Park, Suffolk County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch