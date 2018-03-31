SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Several people were hurt Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near exit 68 in Shirley.

A pick-up truck heading west hit a minivan, crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes, and then struck a motorcycle and another minivan, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said the pick-up truck operator was charged with driving while intoxicated.

