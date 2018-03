GARDINER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A skydiving plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Ulster County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 208 aircraft was trying to take off around 4:15 p.m. when it crashed off the end of the runway at Gardiner Airport.

Six people were on board at the time, the FAA said.

Skydive Ranch told CBS2 there were no injuries.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.