NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individuals depicted in the above surveillance video. They are wanted for questioning in a robbery that happened in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police from the 75th Precinct said the incident happened just after 4 a.m. at Hegeman Avenue and Linden Boulevard. A 53-year-old woman was followed by two unidentified individuals into the hallway of her building. As the victim approached her apartment, one of the suspects grabbed her from behind, showed a knife and demanded money. The victim struggled to free herself, but the suspect stabbed her once in the back before fleeing in unknown direction. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in stable condition.

The unidentified individuals are described as two black males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.