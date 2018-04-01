NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a new surveillance photo of a person wanted for a string of robberies in Queens.

The most recent incident happened just after midnight Friday at a deli and grocery store on Northern Boulevard in Woodside.

Investigators say the person depicted in the photo, along with another individual, pulled out a gun and got away with $1,200 they stuffed into a garbage bag.

Nobody was hurt in the hold-up.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.