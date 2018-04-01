CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK (AP) — A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.

The chains’ parent company, Canada-based Hudson’s Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

“We will notify our customers quickly and will offer those impacted free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring,” the company said in a statement.

New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC says that a hacking group called JokerStash announced last week that it had put up for sale more than 5 million stolen credit and debit cards, and that the compromised records came from Saks and Lord & Taylor customers.

Gemini Advisory says the majority of stolen cards were obtained from New York and New Jersey store locations. To read their full analysis of the breach, CLICK HERE.

Hudson’s Bay hasn’t said how many stores or customers were affected. The company says customers won’t be liable for fraudulent charges. It plans to offer free identity protection services.

