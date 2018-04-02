CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sprucing up your yard or home this April doesn’t have to put a major dent in your wallet.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says shoppers should expect to see mark downs this month in the home and garden department at most major stores.

“If you feel like you want to do some work around the garden, they’ll be great deals this month,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “Everything from lawn care to flower pots to seeds and tools as well.”

This April you can also make your house a smart home, but on a discount.

“This smart home category — this is fairly new for all of us — so if you need an electric doorbell or thermostat, a good home speaker, items like that will be deeply discounted in April,” Bodge said.

Tech accessories too.

“On phone cases, there were a lot of sales last year and I’m hoping to see this on Bluetooth earphones speakers too,” Bodge said.

And while it may seem out of place, now is also a good time to consider stocking up on games for the kids.

“This is based on what we saw last year at SlickDeals.net. Amazon had a lot of sales going on this month on board games in particular and card games. So what will happen is other retails will jump on the band wagon and follow suit,” Bodge said.

Avoid buying mattresses and large appliances this month. Both will be discounted in May.

