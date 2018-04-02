CBS 2Victor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Victor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSVictor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANVictor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYVictor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:Bars, Brooklyn, Cocktails, Drinking, Jessica Allen, Manhattan, mixology

Like Tom Cruise in Cocktail, you too can work your magic behind the bar. All you need is a little instruction. Enter the five cocktail classes listed below. They offer you everything you need to turn your libations from ho-hum to yum-yum.

Apothéke Academy
9 Doyers St.
New York, NY 10079
(212) 406-0400
www.apothekenyc.com

The Apothéke Academy takes place in the Apothéke, a bar that harks back to an earlier time, such as 19th-century Vienna, or Paris, or Berlin, when cocktails came in heavy, cut-glass and relied on the strength of their ingredients, as opposed to newfangled shenanigans (looking at you, smoking guns). Classes include the Absinthe Minded, Spirits of Mexico, and Market Fresh Mixology, which utilizes ingredients from the bar’s own herb garden.

Genuine Liquorette
191 Grand St.
New York, NY 10013
(646) 726-4633
www.eatgenuine.com

Here’s the deal at Genuine: this mini-chain of bars and restaurants is “inspired by the bodegas, superettes, and liquor stores lining the Californian Coast.” In other words, you can get a little Cali without leaving NYC. Its Master Class gives students a solid foundation in the basics of mixology. Not only will you learn how to shake, saturate, and stir, but you might even be allowed to pop behind the bar at Liquorette when you and your pals come in.

Haven’s Kitchen
109 West 17th St.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 929-7900
havenskitchen.com

Unlike the other spots on this list, Haven’s isn’t a bar. Indeed, it’s a cooking school, designed for folks who burn water, folks who can expertly slice and dice, and everyone in between. Sandwiched between such classes as Middle Eastern Meze, Dim Sum Brunch, and Fresh Pastas for Spring is its Cocktail 101 course: Lessons in Libations. Taught by a professional, this class focuses on properly stocking your bar and entertaining at home.

Huckleberry
588 Grand St.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 218-8555
huckleberrybar.com

Referring to itself as the “second least pretentious cocktail bar in Brooklyn,” Huckleberry offers a very cool deal on Tuesdays. For two hours, you can sample three cocktails while learning the secrets of their success from the guy or gal behind the bar. Many Tuesdays also feature a rep from a notable or up-and-coming spirit brand, who’ll offer tips and tricks too. We love that this place doesn’t take itself too seriously: drinking is, after all, supposed to be fun.

Liquor Lab
138 Wooster St., 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10012
(646) 470-7989
liquorlaboratory.com

Run by a CCO, or Chief Cocktail Officer, Liquor Lab considers itself to be Manhattan’s first interactive cocktail laboratory. It offers a huge range of classes, from The Deconstructed Martini to Tequila & Tacos to The War Against Sugar (for anyone looking for low-cal alcoholic drinks). We’re particularly excited about Iconic NYC Cocktails and Their Creators, which delves into the backstories of such notable libations as the Cosmo, Gin-Gin Mule, and Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch