With Fears Of Trade War Brewing, Wall Street Has Worst Start To A Second Quarter Since The Great Depression
Filed Under:China, Donald Trump, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jessica Layton, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was an unsettling start to the work week on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 700 points shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Shares rebounded a bit, but the big board still ended the day down 458 points. The S&P fell 50 points, and the NASDAQ plunged 193 points.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, fears of a mounting trade war weighed on the market, but they’re only part of the story. It’s too early to call this a trade war, but it seems investors aren’t going to stick around to find out if it turns into one.

It was the worst start to the second quarter of the year for stocks since The Great Depression, coming off one of the highest performing Januarys ever.

“It’s a very emotional market. There are certain days that often result in more volatility,” financial analyst Tim Ghrisky said.

New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange stands in lower Manhattan on April 2, 2018 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow dropped over 700 points on Monday as global investors fear another trade war with China. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The tank comes after tensions heightened over trade. Less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on some Chinese imports, China has fired back, slapping $3 billion worth of tariffs on 128 American products.

The country’s foreign ministry spokesman said China doesn’t want a trade war, but if provoked it is not going to back down.

The move will hurt U.S. farmers hard. Right now there’s a 15 percent tax on most U.S. fruits, including apples, pears and cherries. It also applies to almonds and wine. China is also targeting American pork products and aluminum scrap metal, with a 25 percent charge. And there’s likely more fallout to come.

“This is definitely going to get worse, but we’re not at a trade war, because the Chinese are talking $3 billion in goods, they’re hitting red states. They want to show Trump if you keep going, we’re gonna hit you hard,” said Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group.

Even so, American soybean farmers are worried if the two countries keep trading those trade punches, they’re next to get hit.

“If there were any type of tariffs on our soybeans going to China it would be disastrous. We really rely on our export markets,” said Mark Albertson of the Illinois Soybean Association.

There were other factors weighing on several stocks, Layton reported. Intel was down 6 percent on word that Apple will stop using its chips, Amazon fell 5 percent after coming under fire from the president, and Telsa also tumbled 5 percent on reports that one of its cars crashed while in self-driving mode.

Some wonder if this could be the start of a bear market. But one financial analyst doesn’t think so.

“We don’t see that happening here. There’s too much good going on in terms of the economy, in terms of corporate America,” Ghrisky said.

Also on Monday, the Kremlin said President Trump suggested he and Vladimir Putin meet soon at the White House to discuss the arms race. But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied plans for such a meeting were being made.

