NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were some terrifying moments for PATH train commuters Monday morning after riders said they heard a bang, saw smoke and were forced to evacuate.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the 9th Street station.

“We were on the train and suddenly just heard somebody scream, ‘get the hell out’ when we were stopped at the PATH 9th Street station,” commuter Tim Alexander told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “So I looked as we were leaving, I did see a lot of smoke.”

Some also described hearing a loud bang inside the station. Passengers then evacuated after officials said the train hit an open umbrella on the tracks, which caused a third rail outage.

There is a modest smoke condition at the 9th Street Station caused by a train coming in contact with an open umbrella on track, leading to a third rail outage. The smoke is being cleared from the station by exhaust fans. — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) April 2, 2018

“There was a lot of screaming,” Alexander said. “Everyone was running for their lives, like hopping over each other.”

The scare also created quite the headache, with commuters forced to get off before their final stop. Alexander said he was late to work after having to walk nearly 20 blocks in the snow.

“This is the last thing you would think would happen on any given day,” he said.

The situation did cause some delays Monday morning, but everything is since back to normal. Workers were able to clear the smoke with exhaust fans.