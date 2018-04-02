CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Elle McLogan
Filed Under:Elle, Elle McLogan, Nail Art, The Dig, The Dig With Elle McLogan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Salon owner Jenny Bui has earned a massive following on Instagram for her Swarovski-studded nail designs.

“That’s why they call me the ‘Queen of Bling,'” Bui said. “Because my Swarovski lasts forever.”

Bui’s celebrity clients include chart-topping rapper Cardi B, who began visiting Jenny’s salon when she was an exotic dancer in the Bronx five years ago.

Stardom has not lessened Cardi B’s loyalty as a client. She maintains a close relationship with Bui and visits Jenny Spa monthly for a manicure.

“I treat her like my daughter, and she treats me like I’m her mother,” Bui said.

An immigrant from Cambodia, Bui has overcome great adversity to achieve success as a business owner.

“My childhood was really bad,” she said. “When I was five years old, [Cambodia] had the war and the Khmer Rouge. The Khmer Rouge came in, and we were really poor because they took everything away from us. And we didn’t have a house to live in, and every day, we just ate grass.”

She and her family walked barefoot, begging for food, fighting off disease, and avoiding landmines in the war-torn countryside.

“Even now . . . every time I talk [about it], I want to cry,” she said.

She spends little time sharing this difficult story with her clients.

“I don’t want people to feel bad for me,” she said.

She does a lot of listening, however, and advises clients on marital problems.

“I’m just like their therapy,” she said.

Bui’s reward is the look on a client’s face when she sees her new nails.

“When I see my customers are so happy, it makes me happy, too. They treat me like I’m a star, like I’m so important for them,” she said. “They make me feel better than winning the lotto.”

Jenny Spa
305 East Fordham Road
Bronx, NY 10458
(347) 590-3440

Nails On 7th
2449 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard
New York, NY 10030
(212) 283-8888

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.

