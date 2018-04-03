HAWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police officers see strange things on a daily basis, but what went down Saturday morning in northern New Jersey won’t be forgotten any time soon.

A 16-year-old from Newark was allegedly driving a stolen car at approximately 3 a.m. through the streets of Haworth when officers started to follow him.

Police said the driver blew through a stop sign and took off, eventually leading the officers on a chase through the golf course at White Beeches Golf and Country Club.

Eventually the driver was stopped and, following a foot pursuit, was placed under arrest by Haworth Police Sgt. Gianluca Ragone. That’s when things got really interesting.

According to Detective Sgt. Justin Fox, after being apprehended the 16-year-old was placed in police cruiser. There, heard on dash cam footage, the suspect started singing the theme to the television show “Cops.”

“Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?” the suspect sang with a laugh.

“I mean, not to make light of the situation, he put our officers in danger, the public and himself, but we usually don’t take people into custody where they start to burst into song,” Detective Sgt. Fox told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Tuesday.

Fox told NorthJersey.com that the suspect was later found in possession of burglary tools, cash, debit cards and personal identification that were allegedly stolen from residents in the towns of Closter and Harrington Park.

The teen faces multiple charges and received 10 motor vehicle summonses, police said.