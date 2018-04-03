CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Suspect Allegedly Led Officers On A Car Chase Through Golf Course At A New Jersey Country Club
HAWORTH, N.J.

HAWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police officers see strange things on a daily basis, but what went down Saturday morning in northern New Jersey won’t be forgotten any time soon.

A 16-year-old from Newark was allegedly driving a stolen car at approximately 3 a.m. through the streets of Haworth when officers started to follow him.

Police said the driver blew through a stop sign and took off, eventually leading the officers on a chase through the golf course at White Beeches Golf and Country Club.

cops 16 Year Old Sings Theme Song To TV Show Cops Following Arrest

A teenager arrested following a police chase on March 31 is heard on dash cam video inside a cruiser singing the theme song to the TV show “Cops.” (Photo: Haworth Police Department)

Eventually the driver was stopped and, following a foot pursuit, was placed under arrest by Haworth Police Sgt. Gianluca Ragone. That’s when things got really interesting.

According to Detective Sgt. Justin Fox, after being apprehended the 16-year-old was placed in police cruiser. There, heard on dash cam footage, the suspect started singing the theme to the television show “Cops.”

“Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?” the suspect sang with a laugh.

“I mean, not to make light of the situation, he put our officers in danger, the public and himself, but we usually don’t take people into custody where they start to burst into song,” Detective Sgt. Fox told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Tuesday.

Fox told NorthJersey.com that the suspect was later found in possession of burglary tools, cash, debit cards and personal identification that were allegedly stolen from residents in the towns of Closter and Harrington Park.

The teen faces multiple charges and received 10 motor vehicle summonses, police said.

