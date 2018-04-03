By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

The weather will cause headaches once again for the Yankees (and their fans) as the team makes a second attempt to officially kick off the home portion of its schedule. As of now, the forecast is calling for on-and-off rain/drizzle and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s. So you better cross your fingers!

It’s not looking much better for the Mets, either, as we’ll be dealing with some leftover showers and drizzle this evening. Another potential issue will be dense fog as a warm front makes its approach. Outside of that, expect a chilly evening with temps in the low-to-mid 50s as we approach daybreak.

Fog and an isolated shower tomorrow morning will then give way to a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. But before that happens, we’ll see a big surge in our temps, with the low-to-mid 60s possible.

But just as quickly we warm up, cold air will rush in behind it and drive our temps into the 30s and 40s on Thursday.

Needless to say, it looks like we’ve got some more wild April weather on tap.