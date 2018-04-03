CBS 2Victor Cruz (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

The weather will cause headaches once again for the Yankees (and their fans) as the team makes a second attempt to officially kick off the home portion of its schedule. As of now, the forecast is calling for on-and-off rain/drizzle and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s. So you better cross your fingers!

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It’s not looking much better for the Mets, either, as we’ll be dealing with some leftover showers and drizzle this evening. Another potential issue will be dense fog as a warm front makes its approach. Outside of that, expect a chilly evening with temps in the low-to-mid 50s as we approach daybreak.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Fog and an isolated shower tomorrow morning will then give way to a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. But before that happens, we’ll see a big surge in our temps, with the low-to-mid 60s possible.

But just as quickly we warm up, cold air will rush in behind it and drive our temps into the 30s and 40s on Thursday.

Needless to say, it looks like we’ve got some more wild April weather on tap.

