CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning!

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 5 4/3 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Another unsettled day awaits. Temps start off in the upper 30s today so melting from yesterday’s blast of snow has been happening all night. Skies will start to fill with clouds early this morning and not far behing it rain will follow. After the morning commute rain starts to go up steadily and by the afternoon, some heavier bouts are going to arrive.

nu tu 7day auto 4/3 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Unfortunately the heavier bouts coincide with the start of the Yankee home opener at 4:05 p.m… Hopefully the Yankees can play. The rain tapers off after 7 p.m. and Wednesday is much milder, but another rain chance is present. G

