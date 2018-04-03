NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It may not look like spring outside, but there are some big bargains in full bloom.

From everything from new furniture to high tech gadgets, now is the time to shop.

Whether you have high expectations for your yard, or maybe you’re just looking to spend more time outside, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says expect to see major markdowns in the home and garden department at most major stores.

“If you feel like you want to do some work around the garden, they’ll be great deals this month,” she said. “Everything from lawn care to flower pots to seeds and tools as well.”

This April, make your home a smart home on a discount.

“This is fairly new for all of us, so if you need an electric doorbell or thermostat, a good home speaker, items like that will be deeply discounted in April,” Bodge said.

The same goes for tech accessories.

“On phone cases, there were a lot of sales last year, and what I’m hoping to see this on bluetooth earphones too,” Bodge said.

While it may seem out of place, now’s the time to also consider stocking up on games for the kids.

Bodge recommends not buying mattresses and large appliances in April, since both will be discounted in May.