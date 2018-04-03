CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The governor Monday night agreed with the mayor saying there should be a cap on ridesharing in the city. 

From late trains to overcrowding, take a ride on any subway and you’ll hear a long list of complaints from commuters.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that will soon change. He has promised $254 million in operating help for the MTA, which will partially be funded by congestion pricing.

“Congestion pricing starts with for-hire vehicles,” he said. “A surcharge that raises roughly $400 million a year that would go to the MTA.”

Cuomo spoke about the plan for the first time Monday night, just days after lawmakers passed a $168 billion state budget that includes surcharges on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides in Manhattan.

“I pushed as hard as I could push. This was a major, major achievement,” the governor said. “But I don’t understand. He got something done they have been trying to do for 30 years.”

There will be a so-called congestion tax of $2.75 on for-hire vehicles like Uber and Lyft below 96th Street in Manhattan and a $2 increase to an already 50 cent fee for yellow cabs. The money made will go to the MTA.

Both Uber and Lyft say they support the plan to fund mass transit, but the ridesharing services say it shouldn’t end there. They’re pushing for a congestion plan that’s applied to all vehicles, including commercial and personal drivers.

But yellow cab drivers don’t feel the same. They say congestion pricing falls on drivers’ backs and is an attack on a workforce that is in crisis. Yellow cabs drivers say they’re facing bankruptcies and homelessness at an unprecedented rate.

“That’s wrong,” one driver said. “It’s gonna hurt the working class and the driver.”

That’s one reason why Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s revisiting the idea of capping the number of for-hire vehicles. There are currently a little over 13,000 thousand yellow taxi medallions in the city, but more than 50,000 Uber and Lyft cars.

“We tried to do something years ago that I thought made sense,” the mayor said.

It’s an idea the mayor and Cuomo may actually agree on after the governor said Monday night at a New York Daily News editorial meeting that he’s open to the mayor’s suggestion.

