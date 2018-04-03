CBS 2Lower Manhattan is seen behind the Brooklyn Bridge (file / credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — Giancarlo Stanton made his Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday, a day after the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had their tilt postponed due to the weather.

Stanton might’ve preferred if Mother Nature had interfered once more, because he did not have a good afternoon. Instead, he went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts against the combination of Chris ArcherAustin Pruitt and Sergio Romo. It was the first five-strikeout game in his career.

gettyimages 941543696 Fans Boo Giancarlo Stanton After 5 Ks In Yankee Stadium Debut

Giancarlo Stanton strikes out in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Some Yankees fans, perhaps disillusioned with the weather and disappointed that they didn’t get to see Stanton tee off, even voiced their displeasure by booing following the fourth strikeout.

The good news for Stanton is that he’ll have sufficient time to win over the crowd once again. He entered Tuesday hitting .286/.444/.857 in his first 18 plate appearances. The other good news for Stanton? The Yankees won 11-4 behind a pair of Didi Gregorius three-run home runs.

The Yankees and Rays will conclude their series on Wednesday, with Blake Snell and Luis Severino facing off in a matinee.

