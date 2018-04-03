CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CBS Local — Tiger Woods is returning to the Masters for just the second time since 2013. The golfing great’s comeback story has turned this year’s tournament at Augusta National into one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2018.

Woods, who has battled injuries and personal issues for years, has finished in the top 12 in his last three tournaments and currently ranks in the top 10 for strokes gained overall. The 14-time major champion has risen from a 100-1 underdog to win this year’s Masters to the odds-on favorite in recent weeks.

“Tiger Woods has returned and far surpassed anyone’s lofty expectations of what he’d be able to do this quickly,” CBS lead broadcaster Jim Nantz told CBS Sports. “It’s exciting for the game. It’s indisputable that there’s a greater buzz when he’s in the middle of it.”

Woods (12-1) is fifth among the betting favorites to win the 2018 green jacket as of April 2; behind Rory McIlroy (19-2), Bubba Watson (10-1), Dustin Johnson (11-1), and Justin Thomas (11-1).

Nantz added that Woods’ return to golfing prominence has made this the most anticipated Masters during his broadcasting career. Tickets to the weekend event have also reflected the excitement, with prices soaring by nearly 20 percent for the four-day tournament.

If Woods wins the 2018 Masters it would be his first major championship in a decade. A Tiger victory would also mark his fifth Masters title and the 42-year-old’s first green jacket since 2005.

The excitement begins on Thursday, April 5.

