NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique muscle.
The 32-year-old right-hander left Saturday’s game against St. Louis and said he’d never felt soreness in that area before.
MORE: Bats Go Quiet, Mets Fail To Complete Sweep Of Cardinals
New York recalled right-hander Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 46 relief appearances last year.
The DL move with Swarzak was made retroactive to Sunday.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)