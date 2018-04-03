NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique muscle.

The 32-year-old right-hander left Saturday’s game against St. Louis and said he’d never felt soreness in that area before.

New York recalled right-hander Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 46 relief appearances last year.

The DL move with Swarzak was made retroactive to Sunday.

