Sure, sure, you could save your tax refund for a rainy day, socking it away in low-cost index funds. Or you could do something really crazy, and memorable. Here are our suggestions for the most offbeat ways to blow your bucks come tax-refund time.

Make Your Own Wallpaper at Flavor Paper

216 Pacific St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 422-0230

www.flavorpaper.com

We were going to suggest spending your tax refund on a makeover, then realized that wasn’t a particularly novel or offbeat way to spend your cash. Making your own wallpaper, however, lets you scratch the same remodeling/renovating/rejuvenating itch. Flavor Paper uses both digital printing and hand screening to get your vision onto your walls and encourages you to mix and match colors, patterns and textures for a truly one-of-a-kind look.

Order the World’s Most Expensive Omelette at Norma’s

Parker New York Hotel

119 W 56th St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 708-7460

www.parkermeridien.com

No, really: in 2004 the Guinness Book of World Records dubbed Norma’s Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata the world’s most expensive omelette. Since then, the price has ratcheted up to $2,000. Here’s what you get: 10 ounces of premium Sevruga caviar atop a fluffy confection made with whole eggs, cream, chives and lobster. Want to try it but don’t want to pony up that much cash? A smaller version (featuring just one ounce of caviar) sells for $200.

Sign Up for Locals Surf School

Beach 69th St and Beach Front Rd Beach Entrance

Arverne, NY 11692

(347) 752-2728

www.localssurfschool.com

No kidding! The Rockaways in Queens boast some rad waves, and you’ll often see city dwellers hauling their boards onto the A train in the wee hours of summer mornings. If you’ve always wanted to ride the waves, but can’t quite swing a ticket to Australia or Hawaii, sign up for surf school. Locals Surf School offers small group instruction, sunscreen, water, wetsuits, and, of course, the right sized board. Check out the skateboarding classes too.

Spend the Night at the Museum

American Museum of Natural History

Central Park West and 79th St.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 769-5100

www.amnh.org

For years, the American Museum of Natural History has opened its doors on select weekends to kids and their folks. More recently, the curators have invited just the adults for a 21 and over “sleepover.” The fun begins with a champagne reception, followed by live music, a fossil-hunting tour led by flashlight, dinner, demos, and, of course, nearly unfettered access to the museum itself. You’ll unroll your sleeping bag beneath the 94-foot-long blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life.

Throw Yourself a Party at Modern Pinball

362 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10016

(646) 653-0839

Everyone’s welcome at Modern Pinball, which seeks “to bring back this beloved and historic entertainment art form.” Pinball options range from the new (Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Dialed In!) to the classic (Black Hole, Gorgar, FunHouse). If you want to learn AND play, check out the Interactive Pinball Exhibit, which lets you see exactly how pinball machines work. Arcade games too, including Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Street Fighter, and Defender.