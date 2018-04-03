PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for suspects after a robbery at a CVS pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 3:41 a.m. at the CVS on Nesconset Highway.

Three men armed with pistols and wearing ski masks restrained at least one employee and made off with cash and drugs, Suffolk Police said.

The suspects took off, ultimately leading police into Queens. They’re still at large.

The NYPD is working closely with Nassau and Suffolk police as to whether the robbery is connected to two similar incidents in Queens.

In those incidents, two suspects robbed drugstores on Rockaway Boulevard and 89th Avenue early in the mornings of March 7 and 11, stealing drugs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. You can also call the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-8555 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls are confidential.