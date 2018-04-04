NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ceremonies and other events are being held nationwide Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The commemorations stretch from his hometown of Atlanta to Memphis, where he died, and points beyond.

Among the first events is a march led by the same sanitation workers union whose low pay King had come to protest when he was shot.

Another event will kick off about the same time in Atlanta, where King’s daughter the Rev. Bernice A. King is moderating an awards ceremony in his honor.

The Memphis events are scheduled to feature King’s contemporaries, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, along with celebrities such as the rapper Common. The National Museum in Memphis will also unveil a new exhibit and hold a daylong observance.

In the evening, the Atlanta events culminate with a bell-ringing and wreath-laying at his crypt to mark the moment when he was gunned down.

Fifty years after King’s assassination, those who remember the civil rights leader are not only looking back at his legacy, but ahead to the future.

“We have to say: ‘We’ve come too far, we’re not going back. We’re going to build a beloved community. We’re going to redeem the soul of America,'” said Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis.

“He brought together preachers and rabbis. He brought together people of every walk of life, from every age and race and every geographic region of the country,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

King had envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington as a way to speak out against economic injustice, as he shifted his focus from civil rights to human rights. But before he could finish those plans, he came to Memphis in 1968 to support a strike by black sanitation workers who were tired of dealing with low pay and dangerous working conditions.

King led a march in Memphis that turned violent on March 28, and he went back home to Atlanta. Seeking to prove that non-violent protests still worked, King vowed to lead a peaceful march and returned to Memphis days later.

The civil rights leader was standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel when he was shot on April 4, 1968. He died at a hospital at age 39.

King had delivered his “I’ve Been To the Mountaintop” speech at Memphis’ Mason Temple Church of God in Christ the night before he was assassinated. His son, Dexter Scott King, was seven when his father died.

“If he had lived, I’m certain he would not have been as effective,” he said. “Because he gave his life, he was martyred. And then you remember all of the positive things that he left behind.”

Colleges and activists have organized three days of marches and conferences to remember King and his legacy.

“I think the death of Martin Luther King Jr. — maybe, just maybe — took some of the steam out of the movement, but it didn’t stop the movement,” said Lewis.

In New York, King’s image was projected on the Arch at Washington Square Park Tuesday night, where dozens gathered to listen to King’s final speech.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)